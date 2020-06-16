State Street Corp Reduces Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.16% of Cohu worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 387,993 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $4,369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohu by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 66,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $1,531,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHU. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $651.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

