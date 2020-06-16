Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua T. Davis acquired 32,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $218,955.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,662 shares in the company, valued at $995,241.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,486 shares of company stock worth $504,726 over the last three months. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

