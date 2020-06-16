Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) has been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sterling Consolidated earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of STCC opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Sterling Consolidated has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Sterling Consolidated

Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply Inc, distributes and sells O-rings and other rubber products worldwide. The company provides O-rings, rubber seals, oil seals, custom molded rubber parts, custom Teflon parts, Teflon rods, O-ring cords, bonded seals, O-ring kits, and stuffing box sealant products for use in automotive, pump, transmission, oil and energy, machinery, and packaging industries.

