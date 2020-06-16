Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,692 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical volume of 626 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 170,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,766,000 after buying an additional 141,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. 58.com has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WUBA shares. CICC Research cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. China International Capital cut 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

