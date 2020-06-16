Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 606 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 832% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $658,779.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,858,890.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,523 shares of company stock worth $1,752,266. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Shutterstock by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

