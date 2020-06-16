Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.