StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Now Covered by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities initiated coverage on shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneCastle Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

Shares of BANX stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.62. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.