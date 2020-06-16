SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Down 6.5% in May

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total value of $272,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,653.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and have sold 5,436 shares valued at $543,788. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SYNNEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SYNNEX by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SYNNEX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,703,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SNX opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.