Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 1.98. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $110,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,104.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares in the company, valued at $15,124,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,881 shares of company stock worth $2,883,016. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,868,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after buying an additional 80,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

