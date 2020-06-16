Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Terrascend in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

TRSSF stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Terrascend has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Terrascend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

