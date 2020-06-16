The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.12

The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.12 and traded as low as $39.85. The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

About The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.