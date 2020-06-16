Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.91

Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $9.94. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 944 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC cut Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

