Todd G. Hartman Sells 3,165 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $253,231.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,638,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after buying an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 1,168,359 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after buying an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after buying an additional 807,879 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

