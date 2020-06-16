Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOL. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.27.

TOL opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Also, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

