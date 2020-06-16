TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $404.42

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $404.42 and traded as low as $336.14. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at $346.50, with a volume of 628,525 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 404.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other news, insider David Watson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £78,500 ($99,910.91).

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

