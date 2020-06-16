TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Earns Hold Rating from Desjardins

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get TRANSAT AT alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.67. The stock has a market cap of $235.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. TRANSAT AT has a 52-week low of C$4.68 and a 52-week high of C$17.00.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TRANSAT AT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRANSAT AT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.