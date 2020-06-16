Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded by Clarkson Capital to Neutral

Clarkson Capital cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Clarkson Capital currently has $2.40 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIG. Barclays downgraded Transocean from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Transocean from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.43.

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE:RIG opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,228,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 96,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,826 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Transocean by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,008,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.