Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 31,860 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,332.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 152,770 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 121,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 61.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

