Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $270,000 Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NYSE CLR opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 3.43. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,265 shares of company stock worth $139,325. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

