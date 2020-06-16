Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $277,000 Stock Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,928 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Transocean were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,702 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 95,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,480,177 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Transocean by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,679,530 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,110,052 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 995,530 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Shares of RIG opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

