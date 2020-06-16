Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $328,000 Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Macerich were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 249.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Macerich by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,467,650.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 57.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,070.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 19,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $132,255.24. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 325,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,248.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 121,948 shares of company stock worth $764,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

