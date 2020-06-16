Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 71.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apergy were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,923,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Apergy by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 894,418 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,480,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apergy by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 531,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Apergy by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 512,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.56. Apergy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.80 million. Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.