TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. TTEC has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. On average, analysts predict that TTEC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 12,322.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TTEC by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

