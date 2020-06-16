UBS Group AG Acquires 4,566 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 890.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QEFA. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

