UBS Group AG Acquires 863 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Natera were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 10,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $435,369.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,852.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 7,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $386,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,858 shares of company stock worth $8,022,602. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

