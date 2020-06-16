UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 28.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 14.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Paradigm Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.16. Zymeworks Inc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

