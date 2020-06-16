UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 568,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.33% of QEP Resources worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in QEP Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in QEP Resources by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. QEP Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.46 million. On average, analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QEP. Scotiabank lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.