UBS Group AG Has $255,000 Holdings in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of Airgain worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 9.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 248,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Airgain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Airgain stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Airgain Inc has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, CFO David Lyle acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $93,360.00. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

