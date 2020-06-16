UBS Group AG Has $255,000 Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,478,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,066 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,880,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,253,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,118,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,347,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRRM stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

