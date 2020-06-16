UBS Group AG Has $262,000 Stake in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $368.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

FCBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

