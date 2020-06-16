UBS Group AG Has $264,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Horizon Bancorp worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,116,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 92,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

HBNC opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

