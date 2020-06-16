UBS Group AG Has $266,000 Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 82,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

FMAO opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMAO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

