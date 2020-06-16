UBS Group AG Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tronox were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $13,854,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,251,000 after buying an additional 620,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tronox by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tronox by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 655,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 278,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

In other Tronox news, Director Ilan Kaufthal bought 30,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. Tronox Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $13.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.46 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.