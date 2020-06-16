UBS Group AG Has $269,000 Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 368.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 647,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 84,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 203,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,644.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha bought 244,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 703,300 shares of company stock worth $6,325,504. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $710.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

