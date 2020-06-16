UBS Group AG Has $271,000 Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 630,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 100,433 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 725,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 177,193 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $4,018,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,201 shares of company stock worth $1,338,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

