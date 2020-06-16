UBS Group AG Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.26% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

