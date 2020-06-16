UBS Group AG Increases Position in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 564.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

