UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,501 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,080,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th.

