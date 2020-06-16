UBS Group AG Purchases 26,050 Shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA)

UBS Group AG raised its position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) by 4,736.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

