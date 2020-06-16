UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Caesarstone worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 594.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

CSTE opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Caesarstone Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $381.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.