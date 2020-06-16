UBS Group AG Sells 10,871 Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

