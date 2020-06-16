UBS Group AG Sells 11,198 Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Mercantile Bank worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 517.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBWM. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 8,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,259 shares in the company, valued at $959,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

