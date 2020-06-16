UBS Group AG Sells 1,919 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $835,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $57.48.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.