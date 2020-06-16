UBS Group AG Sells 3,062 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

