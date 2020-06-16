UBS Group AG Sells 42,175 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Textainer Group worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $145.48 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.