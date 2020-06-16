UBS Group AG Sells 52,445 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 52,445 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $2,437,708.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,372,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $191,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,706 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

