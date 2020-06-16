UBS Group AG Sells 6,356 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $308.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

