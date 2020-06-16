UBS Group AG Sells 79,185 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $361.15 million, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

