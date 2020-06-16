UBS Group AG Sells 9,499 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,803 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 91,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of CIB opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia SA has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

