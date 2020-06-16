Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

UCTT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

UCTT opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $827.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $408,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

